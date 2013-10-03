FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fiat CEO hopes IPO process will give clear valuation of Chrysler
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 3, 2013 / 11:36 AM / 4 years ago

Fiat CEO hopes IPO process will give clear valuation of Chrysler

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

L‘AQUILA, Italy (Reuters) - Fiat FIA.MI and Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Thursday he hopes the process of selling shares on the New York Stock exchange will give a clear valuation of Chrysler’s worth.

Chrysler, 58.5 percent-owned by Fiat, filed paperwork last week for a flotation of shares held by the United Auto Workers, which owns the rest of Chrysler through its retirees’ healthcare trust.

Fiat has offered to buy the health care trust’s stake, but the two sides disagree over the value of Chrysler. The sale process could help establish the U.S. automaker’s worth, said Marchionne.

“One of the things I hope is that it will become very clear exactly what the markets think Chrysler is worth, which is the only real reference point,” Marchionne said to journalists.

“There’s a pretty clear process that leads to the IPO, and it places clear road markers that can be recognized by both sides.”

Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, writing by Jennifer Clark, editing by Isla Binnie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.