FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fiat to present small Jeep SUV in March, 500X in October: union
Sections
Featured
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 31, 2014 / 9:33 PM / 4 years ago

Fiat to present small Jeep SUV in March, 500X in October: union

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo on the front of a Jeep vehicle is shown at a Chrysler dealership in Carlsbad, California April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian carmaker Fiat FIA.MI will present a Jeep-branded small sports utility vehicle (SUV) at the Geneva car show in March while its 500X crossover vehicle will be presented at the Paris show in October, an Italian trade union official said.

Both cars will be produced at the Melfi plant in the southern Italian region of Basilicata, which currently manufactures the Grande Punto.

In a statement on Friday, Ugl trade union official Pino Giordano said work to adapt the production line at Melfi to produce the two new models was underway.

Fiat, which completed a merger with its U.S. arm Chrysler last week, will present a new industrial plan, outlining new investments and models, in early May.

Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, writing by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Peter Galloway

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.