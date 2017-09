A Fiat logo is seen on the wheel of a Fiat car in Turin in this picture taken February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

BERLIN (Reuters) - German regulators investigating carmakers for emissions have summoned representatives of Italian company Fiat (FCHA.MI) (FCAU.N) for a meeting next week, Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt told reporters on Friday.

Regulators with the KBA Federal Motor Transport Authority have also summoned Opel (GM.N) to the meeting, he said.

Fiat declined to comment.