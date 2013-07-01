FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fiat says has had no alliance talks with Peugeot
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 1, 2013 / 2:33 PM / 4 years ago

Fiat says has had no alliance talks with Peugeot

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Fiat logo is seen on the wheel of a Fiat car in Turin in this picture taken February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

MILAN (Reuters) - Fiat FIA.MI was not among potential investors sounded out by PSA Peugeot Citroen’s (PEUP.PA) founding family, the Italian carmaker’s chairman and controlling shareholder John Elkann said on Monday.

The Peugeot clan, one of Europe’s three surviving car dynasties, and beleaguered chief executive Philippe Varin turned to 7 percent shareholder GM (GM.N) after inconclusively sounding out other potential investors including Chinese partner Dongfeng, sources told Reuters last week.

The family’s recognition that it may need to surrender control could lead to wide consolidation in Europe’s loss-making car industry and plant closures.

Asked if he had held talks with the Peugeot family, Elkann said: “No.”

“As we’ve said before, certainly if we were presented with an interesting (partnership) opportunity, we would be open to considering it,” he said.

Reporting by Jennifer Clark; Editing by David Cowell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.