Fiat Chrysler to hold Brazil market share in 2014: CEO
January 29, 2014 / 4:20 PM / 4 years ago

Fiat Chrysler to hold Brazil market share in 2014: CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles FIA.MI expects to hold its market share in Brazil in 2014, which it expects to be a year of transition, Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Wednesday.

“We will hold our position in 2014,” Marchionne told analysts in a conference call following the release of fourth-quarter earnings. He added that with the opening of a new plant in 2015 he expected the company to produce models that better match market demand.

Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo and Agnieszka Flak

