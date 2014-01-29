FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chrysler sees 2014 capex at about 8 bln euros: CFO
January 29, 2014 / 3:39 PM / 4 years ago

Chrysler sees 2014 capex at about 8 bln euros: CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles FIA.MI expects capital expenditure for this year at around 8 billion euros ($10.93 billion), its chief financial officer said on Wednesday.

“We are looking at capex for full year 2014 of around 8 billion euros, about half a billion higher than we had in 2013,” Richard Palmer, CFO of both Fiat and Chrysler, told analysts during a presentation following the release of fourth-quarter earnings.

Reporting by Agnieszka Flak and Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Stephen Jewkes

