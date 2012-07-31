Fiat's flat U.S. profit margin spooks investors

MILAN (Reuters) - Fiat’s FIA.MI profit margin at its U.S. unit Chrysler was static in the second quarter despite selling more cars, the Italian automaker said, rattling investors.

Its shares plummeted on Tuesday as investors focused on the margin rather than a second-quarter trading profit that beat expectations and on reduced losses in Europe.

“Chrysler increased its sales volumes, but its profit margin on sales was flat (at 4.5 percent),” said an analyst. “That’s never great.”

Excluding Chrysler, Fiat posted a 246 million euro ($301.2 million) loss for the second quarter -- underlining how tables have turned since Fiat rescued Chrysler after the U.S. company’s 2009 bankruptcy.

At 9:47 a.m. EDT (1347 GMT), Fiat shares were down 5.3 percent, suspended from trading after dropping more than the allowed limit.

In Europe, where mass-market automakers are waging a bruising battle with plummeting auto sales and shrinking margins, Fiat’s trading loss narrowed to 138 million euros from a loss of 207 million euros in the first quarter of 2012.

But it widened from 87 million euros a year ago, as Fiat’s main market Italy was hit by a series of government austerity measures aimed at fighting a spiraling sovereign debt crisis.

Fiat group trading profit was 1.01 billion euros, higher than the 965 million euros predicted by a Fiat poll of 24 analysts.

Net profit was 358 million euros, a bit less than the 370 million euros in the Fiat poll. Net profit for the second quarter of last year, which included Chrysler only from June 2011, was 1.23 billion euros.

Net debt was 5.43 billion euros, from 5.77 billion at the end of the last quarter.

“Some people were expecting a better debt figure after Chrysler’s results Monday” since the U.S. company’s cash flow rose, a trader said.