FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fiat cuts 2014 profit forecast, hit by Latin America
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 29, 2014 / 10:37 AM / 4 years ago

Fiat cuts 2014 profit forecast, hit by Latin America

Agnieszka Flak

2 Min Read

A man walks past a Fiat logo at a showroom in Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi April 3, 2013. Indian tax officials have opened up a new front in their battle to increase revenue collected from companies, targeting manufacturing firms that slash prices below cost in order to sell slow-moving inventory. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

MILAN/DETROIT (Reuters) - Italian automaker Fiat FIA.MI has cut its 2014 profit guidance just after taking full control of U.S. unit Chrysler, as a cooling of its large Latin American market eroded earnings.

Fiat on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter results below analyst expectations, triggering a 4 percent fall in its shares.

The company, due to announce later on Wednesday where it is going to base the merged Fiat-Chrysler group, also said it would not pay a dividend on 2013 earnings to preserve cash after completing its acquisition of Chrysler to create the world’s seventh-largest carmaker.

Related Coverage

“The results were disappointing and fell short of expectations. Fiat is a restructuring story. It needs time,” said Gabriele Roghi, head of investment at Invest Banca.

Latin America and Chrysler have become increasingly important to Fiat as its business in Europe struggles with a six-year slump in auto sales.

But its operations in Brazil, which make up about one fifth of Fiat’s core earnings, have been hit by an end to car sales incentives and currency effects.

“One major factor was obviously Latin America, that came in clearly below (expectations),” said Sascha Gommel, an analyst at Commerzbank.

Fiat reported a fourth-quarter group trading profit of 931 million euros ($1.27 billion), compared with a restated 887 million the previous year and analysts’ consensus forecast of 1.15 billion euros.

The automaker now expects a 2014 trading profit of between 3.6-4.0 billion euros, down from a range of 4.7-5.2 billion euros given in October 2012 and below an analyst forecast of 4.15 billion euros.

Fiat shares were down 4.17 percent at 7.23 euros by 1037 GMT, underperforming a 0.36 percent rise in Milan's blue-chip index .FTMIB.

Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, Stephen Jewkes and Isla Binnie in Milan,; Editing by Lisa Jucca and Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.