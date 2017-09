Chrysler Group LLC Chairman and CEO Sergio Marchionne answers questions from the media during an announcement that Chrysler Group will move some of its employees into the historic Dime Building and rename it Chrysler House, in downtown Detroit, Michigan April 30, 2012 file photo. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

MILAN (Reuters) - The CEO of Fiat-Chrysler said on Wednesday he would like to complete the listing of the newly merged Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the United States as of October 1, but acknowledged it may be tough to do so.

“It’s a relatively large undertaking,” Sergio Marchionne said in a conference call with analysts.