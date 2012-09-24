FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fiat CEO says Alfa Romeo brand is not for sale
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 24, 2012 / 11:11 AM / 5 years ago

Fiat CEO says Alfa Romeo brand is not for sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TURIN (Reuters) - Italy’s car maker Fiat FIA.MI Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Monday its Alfa Romeo brand is not for sale, amid press reports German competitor Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) has visited Italian factories in which Alfa Romeo cars are made.

Fiat is gearing up to introduce a raft of new Alfa Romeo models, and is expected to show the new 4C sports car at the Detroit Auto Show in January 2013.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines on an industry event, Marchionne confirmed a previously-announced 2012 targets. He said revenues are seen above 77 billion euros, and net profit between 1.2 billion and 1.5 billion euros for the full year. Fiat releases third quarter results on October 30.

Reporting by Elisa Sola

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.