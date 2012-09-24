Fiat CEO says Alfa Romeo brand is not for sale

TURIN (Reuters) - Italy’s car maker Fiat FIA.MI Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Monday its Alfa Romeo brand is not for sale, amid press reports German competitor Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) has visited Italian factories in which Alfa Romeo cars are made.

Fiat is gearing up to introduce a raft of new Alfa Romeo models, and is expected to show the new 4C sports car at the Detroit Auto Show in January 2013.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines on an industry event, Marchionne confirmed a previously-announced 2012 targets. He said revenues are seen above 77 billion euros, and net profit between 1.2 billion and 1.5 billion euros for the full year. Fiat releases third quarter results on October 30.