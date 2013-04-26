Fiat falls 2.6 percent in early trade after Chrysler buyout trial hearing

MILAN (Reuters) - Shares in Fiat FIA.MI fell 2.6 pct in early trade ending a five-day rally, after a hearing in a U.S. court indicated the Italian automaker may have to raise its offer to increase its stake in Chrysler.
At 0710 GMT, shares were down 1.9 percent at 4.70 euros.
Fiat and a union trust which is Chrysler’s second-largest shareholder differ sharply on the value of Chrysler’s equity, which the union trust has estimated at $11.493 billion and Fiat saying it is worth $4.68 billion.
The judge responded favorably to the union trust’s argument on a key valuation point.
No further hearing date has been set in the court case.
Reporting By Jennifer Clark, editing by Stephen Jewkes