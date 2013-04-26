FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fiat falls 2.6 percent in early trade after Chrysler buyout trial hearing
April 26, 2013 / 7:31 AM / in 4 years

Fiat falls 2.6 percent in early trade after Chrysler buyout trial hearing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man walks past a Fiat logo at a showroom in Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

MILAN (Reuters) - Shares in Fiat FIA.MI fell 2.6 pct in early trade ending a five-day rally, after a hearing in a U.S. court indicated the Italian automaker may have to raise its offer to increase its stake in Chrysler.

At 0710 GMT, shares were down 1.9 percent at 4.70 euros.

Fiat and a union trust which is Chrysler’s second-largest shareholder differ sharply on the value of Chrysler’s equity, which the union trust has estimated at $11.493 billion and Fiat saying it is worth $4.68 billion.

The judge responded favorably to the union trust’s argument on a key valuation point.

No further hearing date has been set in the court case.

Reporting By Jennifer Clark, editing by Stephen Jewkes

