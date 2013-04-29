Fiat shares turn negative after Chrysler results

MILAN (Reuters) - Shares of Italian automaker Fiat FIA.MI turned negative in midday trading after its U.S. unit Chrysler posted worse-than-expected first quarter results.
At 8:37 a.m. EDT, Fiat shares were down 1.6 percent at 4.61 euros, after having traded 1.2 percent higher before Chrysler said its first quarter net income fell 65 percent to $166 million on new product launches.
“The Chrysler results were worse than we thought,” said an analyst.
Reporting by Jennifer Clark, editing by Antonella Ciancio