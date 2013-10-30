FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fiat shares up 1.5 percent after Chrysler confirms 2013 guidance
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
October 30, 2013 / 11:22 AM / 4 years ago

Fiat shares up 1.5 percent after Chrysler confirms 2013 guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Shares in Italian car maker Fiat FIA.MI gained 1.5 percent after its U.S. unit Chrysler confirmed its 2013 guidance, raising expectations that Fiat could do the same when it releases results later on Wednesday.

“The market likes the fact that Chrysler confirmed the guidance,” said a trader.

Before Chrysler’s results, Fiat was trading 0.4 percent higher at 5.85 euros.

Analysts have been forecasting that Fiat will trim its 2013 guidance for its trading profit, or earnings before interest, taxes and one-time items, when it gives results later on Wednesday.

Reporting by Jennifer Clark and Gianluca Semeraro

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.