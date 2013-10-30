Fiat shares up 1.5 percent after Chrysler confirms 2013 guidance

MILAN (Reuters) - Shares in Italian car maker Fiat FIA.MI gained 1.5 percent after its U.S. unit Chrysler confirmed its 2013 guidance, raising expectations that Fiat could do the same when it releases results later on Wednesday.

“The market likes the fact that Chrysler confirmed the guidance,” said a trader.

Before Chrysler’s results, Fiat was trading 0.4 percent higher at 5.85 euros.

Analysts have been forecasting that Fiat will trim its 2013 guidance for its trading profit, or earnings before interest, taxes and one-time items, when it gives results later on Wednesday.