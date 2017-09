A Fiat logo is seen on the wheel of a Fiat car in Turin in this picture taken February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

MILAN (Reuters) - Fiat FIA.MI shares were suspended from trading due to excessive losses on Milan’s bourse on Tuesday after the automaker cut its 2014 profit forecast.

The shares were halted after dropping 6.3 percent to 7.07 euros to lead losers on a broadly flat Italian blue-chip index

