MILAN (Reuters) - Shares in Fiat failed to open at start of trade in Milan on Thursday for excessive gains, the bourse said, the day after the Italian car maker agreed to buy the rest of its U.S. unit Chrysler in a $4.35 billion deal.

At 0806 GMT, the stock was indicated at 6.67 euros, compared with a reference close of 5.945 euros in the previous session.