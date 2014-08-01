FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fiat investors approve merger into Dutch-registered Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
August 1, 2014 / 12:59 PM / 3 years ago

Fiat investors approve merger into Dutch-registered Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TURIN Italy (Reuters) - Fiat FIA.MI shareholders have approved the Italian carmaker’s and its U.S. unit Chrysler’s incorporation into a Dutch-registered entity on Friday, a move aimed at boosting the world’s seventh-largest auto group’s appeal with foreign investors and paving the way for a U.S. share listing.

The move was approved by a two-thirds majority, with 8 percent of all of Fiat’s shareholders voting against.

Should all those that voted against the merger exercise their exit rights, the merger could still fail according to a condition set as part of the merger.

Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne completed the full buyout of Chrysler earlier this year and now plans to incorporate the two as Dutch-registered Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA).

He counts on the merger and the U.S. listing to help foot the bill for his ambitious 48 billion euro ($64 billion) plan to grow net profit five-fold and sales by 60 percent by 2018 by giving him access to a larger pool of capital resources.

Reporting by Agnieszka Flak

Reporting by Agnieszka Flak
