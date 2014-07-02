FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fiat calls shareholder meeting on August 1 for Chrysler merger
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Mexico Earthquake
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
July 2, 2014 / 11:52 PM / 3 years ago

Fiat calls shareholder meeting on August 1 for Chrysler merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Fiat logo is pictured at the Jacob Javits Convention Center during the New York International Auto Show in New York April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

MILAN (Reuters) - Fiat FIA.MI said late on Wednesday it had called a shareholder meeting on Aug. 1 to approve the merger between the Italian carmaker and its U.S. unit Chrysler.

In a statement, Fiat said that shareholders would be asked to vote on the cross-border merger of Fiat with and into its wholly-owned Dutch subsidiary Netherlands Fiat Investments N.V.

They would then vote on related motions, it said, referring to the merger with Chrysler.

On Monday Fiat Chief Executive Officer Sergio Marchionne said he expected the shareholders meeting for the merger to be some time at the beginning of August.

A shareholder meeting in August should allow Marchionne to list the merged Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in New York as planned before the end of this year.

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.