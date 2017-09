Fiat says Luxembroug tax deal probe will not significantly impact finances

A Fiat logo is pictured at the Jacob Javits Convention Center during the New York International Auto Show in New York April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

MILAN (Reuters) - Fiat-Chrysler reiterated on Thursday that a tax agreement granted by Luxembourg to one of its subsidiaries was legitimate and said the potential financial impact of a European Commission probe into the matter would not be significant.

A tax concession that Luxembourg authorities granted to Fiat Finance and Trade in 2012 may constitute illegal state aid, the European Commission said earlier this week.

The probe focuses on Luxembourg authorities’ approval of a transfer pricing arrangement by Fiat Finance and Trade, which lends money to other Fiat companies.

Transfer pricing is the setting of prices for intra-group transactions that affects the tax rate that multinationals pay in different countries.

“Fiat remains confident of the legitimacy of the tax ruling process regarding Fiat Finance and Trade in Luxembourg and, in any case, is of the view that the group’s potential financial exposure associated with the case is immaterial,” Fiat said in a statement.