Fiat CEO "doesn't think" automaker will need to revise 2013 targets
April 9, 2013 / 11:12 AM / in 4 years

Fiat CEO "doesn't think" automaker will need to revise 2013 targets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Fiat FIA.MI Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Tuesday he did not believe that the automaker will need to revise its 2013 targets.

Europe’s weak car market has created uncertainty about the outlook for 2013, he said. But markets in North America, Latin America and Asia are growing.

“I don’t think we’ll need to change our targets over all,” said Marchionne at a shareholders’ meeting.

“The geographical distribution could change, given the performance of Europe.”

Reporting by Jennifer Clark; Editing by Lisa Jucca

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
