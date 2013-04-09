Fiat CEO "doesn't think" automaker will need to revise 2013 targets

MILAN (Reuters) - Fiat FIA.MI Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Tuesday he did not believe that the automaker will need to revise its 2013 targets.

Europe’s weak car market has created uncertainty about the outlook for 2013, he said. But markets in North America, Latin America and Asia are growing.

“I don’t think we’ll need to change our targets over all,” said Marchionne at a shareholders’ meeting.

“The geographical distribution could change, given the performance of Europe.”