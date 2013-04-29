FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fiat CEO sees no impact on North American sales from weaker yen
April 29, 2013 / 5:27 PM / in 4 years

Fiat CEO sees no impact on North American sales from weaker yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Fiat CEO Sergio Marchionne poses after the presentation of the new LaFerrari hybrid car on the Ferrari stand during the first media day of the 83rd Geneva Car Show at the Palexpo Arena in Geneva March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

MILAN (Reuters) - Fiat FIA.MI Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Monday he sees no impact on North American sales to date because of a weaker yen.

Marchionne said he sees no need to adjust North American forecasts for the rest of 2013 due to changes in value of the Japanese yen.

Chrysler has a smaller proportion of its sales from passenger cars as does Ford (F.N), which last week said that it was expecting an impact on competition from Japanese automakers due to the weaker yen.

Reporting by Jennifer Clark, editing by Stephen Jewkes

