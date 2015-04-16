FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fiat Chrysler plans bonus system for workers in Italy
April 16, 2015 / 5:21 PM / 2 years ago

Fiat Chrysler plans bonus system for workers in Italy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCHA.MI) said on Thursday it will introduce a new productivity-based bonus system for workers in Italy as it seeks to further boost its relations with unions in the country.

The scheme, based on the carmaker’s productivity, quality and profitability targets set in its 2015-2018 business plan, could cost the company up to a maximum of just over 600 million euros ($644 million) over the four-year period, it said in a statement.

“If the final plan targets are met, and I am sure they will, all of our employees in Italy will receive significant economic benefits tied directly to their efforts and commitment,” CEO Sergio Marchionne said in the statement.

Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Danilo Masoni

