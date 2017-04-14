FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Fiat Chrysler CEO says first-quarter 2017 was difficult, doesn't change targets
April 14, 2017 / 8:40 AM / 4 months ago

Fiat Chrysler CEO says first-quarter 2017 was difficult, doesn't change targets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne arrives in the paddocks before the third free practice session for the Italian F1 Grand Prix in Monza September 5, 2015.Max Rossi Picture Supplied by Action Images

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The first quarter of 2017 was "difficult" for carmaker Fiat Chrysler but this will not affect the company's targets for this year and next, Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Friday.

"The first quarter was difficult, we had said it would have been the weakest of the year, but this doesn't change the targets for this year nor for 2018," Marchionne told reporters on the sidelines of a shareholder meeting of truck maker CNH.

Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, writing by Silvia Aloisi

