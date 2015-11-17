FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy court accepts class action against Fiat Chrysler: consumer group
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
Mexico
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breakingviews
November 17, 2015 / 6:11 PM / 2 years ago

Italy court accepts class action against Fiat Chrysler: consumer group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - An Italian consumer group said on Tuesday an appeals court in Turin had accepted a class action suit against Fiat Chrysler over allegations the company exaggerated the fuel-saving credentials of its Fiat Panda model.

The lawsuit had previously been rejected by a lower court on the grounds it was unfounded.

Altroconsumo said consumers could ask Fiat Chrysler 239 euros each by way of compensation.

Fiat Chrysler declined to comment on the issue.

“This is an important victory for consumers, who will now wait with more confidence for a positive verdict from the Venice court over the class action suit against Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE),” Altroconsumo said in a statement.

Reporting by Francesca Landini

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.