MILAN Fiat Chrysler reiterated its diesel vehicles were fully compliant with applicable emissions requirements, a spokesman said on Tuesday after the French authorities referred the carmaker's case for possible prosecution.

The FCA spokesman added the group had not yet been informed of the facts behind the French allegations, but looked forward to having the opportunity to respond.

He said the company had already provided some information to the French authorities which showed that the results of some of their tests did not correspond with those done by the Italian ministry of transport and the carmaker itself.

The FCA spokesman said the company had reservations about tests carried out on a single vehicle sample and according to testing methodologies the group said were not provided for by current regulations. He added the carmaker would cooperate with the investigation and remained confident the matter would be clarified in due course.

