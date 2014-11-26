Ferrari spin-off to cut Fiat Chrysler debt by 715 million euros -filing

The Ferrari horse is picture on the back of the 599 GTB Fiorano on the exhibition stand of Ferrari on the first media day of the 80th Geneva Car Show at the Palexpo in Geneva March 2, 2010. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

MILAN (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) (FCAU.N) (FCHA.MI) expects its net industrial debt to drop by about 715 million euros ($894 million) thanks to a planned Ferrari spin-off, a regulatory filing showed on Wednesday.

FCA had already said in a separate filing with U.S. market regulator SEC earlier this month that it would receive 2.25 billion euros from Ferrari before it spins off the luxury sportscar unit from the group next year.

The company added on Wednesday that this payment and the removal of Ferrari’s own debt of 133 million euros from the parent group’s accounts would be offset by the loss of Ferrari’s cash and receivables worth 1.67 billion euros.

FCA had net debt of 11.37 billion euros at end-September. The company added in the filing that the final impact on its debt could “differ materially” from the projected amount given potential changes to its own and Ferrari’s debt at the time the spin-off occurs.

Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne, who also serves as Ferrari chairman, said in October he would spin off the unit, sell a 10 percent stake via a public offering and distribute the rest of FCA’s stake in the luxury sports car brand to its shareholders.

The spin-off is part of a bigger capital-raising plan that also includes a $2.5 billion mandatory convertible bond issue and a share sale to help cut debt and fund an ambitious business plan at the world’s seventh-largest carmaker.

Marchionne said at the time that all the measures would inject 4 billion euros into the group.

FCA has named JP Morgan (JPM.N), Goldman Sachs (GS.N), Barclays (BARC.L) and UBS UBSN.VX as underwriters for the mandatory convertible bond, which will mature in 2016, according to the filings.

Shares in the carmaker were down 1.1 percent at $12.51 at 1119 EST. The stock has gained 39 percent since moving its primary listing to New York on Oct. 13.

($1 = 0.7995 euro)