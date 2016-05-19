FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jeep Cherokee, Grand Cherokee parts shortage cuts output: FCA
May 19, 2016 / 6:48 PM / a year ago

Jeep Cherokee, Grand Cherokee parts shortage cuts output: FCA

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk sports utility vehicle (SUV) is seen during the media preview of the 2016 New York International Auto Show in Manhattan, New York March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

DETROIT (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCHA.MI) (FCAU.N) on Thursday said production of its popular Jeep Cherokee and Grand Cherokee SUVs has been curtailed this week because of a parts shortage.

Both shifts at an FCA plant in Toledo, Ohio were canceled on Wednesday and Thursday after a few hours were cut from each shift on Tuesday, said an FCA spokeswoman.

She said she did not know whether production would resume on Friday and that production decisions would be made on a “shift-by-shift basis.”

Also, she said, Grand Cherokee production at the Jefferson North Assembly Plant in Detroit was curtailed on Wednesday when both of the shifts there were cut by a few hours. Production of Grand Cherokee SUVs at that plant was back to normal on Thursday, she said.

Automotive News, which reported the production issues earlier on Thursday, said there is a shortage of steering wheels from a Mexico plant owned by Key Safety Systems, a Michigan-based auto supplier. The FCA spokeswoman said only that the parts were coming from Mexico and would not confirm the name of the supplier.

Production of the Jeep Wrangler SUV, also assembled in Toledo, was not affected by the parts shortage.

The Cherokee is the top-selling Jeep model and second best-selling Fiat Chrysler model in the U.S. market behind the Ram 1500 pickup truck. The Grand Cherokee is the second best-selling Jeep in the U.S. market.

Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

