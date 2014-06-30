Fiat Chrysler shareholders to vote on merger in early August

Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne answers questions from the media during the FCA Investors Day at the Chrysler World Headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

TURIN (Reuters) - A meeting of Fiat Chrysler FIA.MI shareholders to vote on the merger between the Italian carmaker and its U.S. unit is expected to be held at the start of August, Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Monday.

“The date has not been set yet, it will be at the start of August,” Marchionne said on the sidelines of an event in Turin.

If the meeting happens as expected in August, it should allow Marchionne to list the merged Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in New York as planned before the end of this year.