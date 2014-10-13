FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles begins trading on NYSE
#Business News
October 13, 2014 / 1:53 PM / 3 years ago

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles begins trading on NYSE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A woman walks past a logo of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) in Turin March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

DETROIT (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles began trading Monday on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol FCAU.N.

The U.S. listing caps a five-year odyssey for FCA Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne, who spearheaded the rescue of U.S.-based Chrysler after its 2009 bankruptcy.

Marchionne will ring the closing bell at the NYSE on Monday to mark the milestone for the 62-year-old car executive, who also revived one of Italy’s top companies.

FCAU.N opened Monday on the NYSE at $9.00, up from Friday’s close of $8.70 for the predecessor company Fiat SpA. The stock rose to $9.32 in early trading.

Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit and Agnieszka Flak in Milan; Editing by W Simon

