Fiat Chrysler Automobiles begins trading on NYSE

DETROIT (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles began trading Monday on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol FCAU.N.

The U.S. listing caps a five-year odyssey for FCA Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne, who spearheaded the rescue of U.S.-based Chrysler after its 2009 bankruptcy.

Marchionne will ring the closing bell at the NYSE on Monday to mark the milestone for the 62-year-old car executive, who also revived one of Italy’s top companies.

FCAU.N opened Monday on the NYSE at $9.00, up from Friday’s close of $8.70 for the predecessor company Fiat SpA. The stock rose to $9.32 in early trading.