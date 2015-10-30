Fiat Chrysler recalls about 900,000 SUVs to fix airbags, brakes

The Jeep Grand Cherokee is displayed at the New York International Automobile Show in New York on April 7, 2004. REUTERS/Chip East CME

(Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCAU.N) said it was recalling nearly 900,000 vehicles around the world to fix issues related to airbag deployment and anti-lock braking systems.

The company said it was recalling 284,089 model-year 2003 Jeep Liberty and 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokees SUVs in the United States to replace some components linked to the deployment of airbags.

The company said it was aware of seven injuries related to the problem but no accidents. (bit.ly/1Mx9w8P)

Fiat Chrysler said the SUVs were not equipped with Takata Corp’s 7312.T airbags, which have been at the center of a massive recall after being linked to eight deaths and several injuries.

The car maker said it would recall about 13,411 vehicles in Canada, 6,277 in Mexico and 48,212 outside the NAFTA region to fix the same problem.

Fiat Chrysler also said it was recalling 275,614 model year 2012-2015 Dodge Journey cross-utility vehicles (CUVs) in the United States to replace some parts of their anti-lock brake systems (ABS).

Water intrusion may disable the vehicles' anti-lock braking and electronic stability control systems, the company said. (bit.ly/1Mxh3o3)

The car maker also said it would recall about 78,148 vehicles in Canada, 36,471 in Mexico and 151,476 in non-NAFTA markets to fix the ABS problem.