Chrysler renames itself as FCA US
December 16, 2014 / 3:28 PM / 3 years ago

Chrysler renames itself as FCA US

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Chrysler logo is seen outside the Chrysler auto dealer in Broomfield, Colorado October 1, 2014. U.S. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

(Reuters) - U.S. automaker Chrysler Group LLC said it had changed its name to FCA US LLC effective immediately to follow the naming convention of its parent Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) NV (FCAU.N).

Italian automaker Fiat SpA took management control of Chrysler in 2009 after the American company emerged from government-sponsored bankruptcy.

Earlier this year Fiat completed its purchase of all outstanding Chrysler shares, and listed the company on the New York Stock Exchange in October.

Chrysler said the change of name does not affect the company’s headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan, its holdings, management team, board or brands.

FCA US employs more than 77,000 employees globally, and operates 36 manufacturing facilities, including 23 in the United States, six in Canada and seven in Mexico.

The company has projected a 60 percent growth in sales to 7 million vehicles and a fivefold increase in net profit to as much as $6.9 billion by 2018.

Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian

