Italy's Montezemolo says becoming Alitalia Chairman a possibility
#Business News
September 10, 2014 / 1:00 PM / 3 years ago

Italy's Montezemolo says becoming Alitalia Chairman a possibility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ferrari CEO Luca Cordero di Montezemolo waves to the media after the presentation of the new LaFerrari hybrid car on the Ferrari stand during the first media day of the 83rd Geneva Car Show at the Palexpo Arena in Geneva March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

MARANELLO Italy (Reuters) - Outgoing Ferrari Chairman Luca Cordero di Montezemolo said on Wednesday that taking on the chairmanship of Alitalia was a possibility but he would decide only after leaving the sports car maker in October.

The CEO of UniCredit (CRDI.MI), one of the main shareholders of Alitalia, said on Wednesday Montezemolo would be a good candidate for the chairmanship of the Italian carrier.

Montezemolo will step down as chairman of Ferrari on October 13.

Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, writing by Danilo Masoni

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
