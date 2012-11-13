FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fiat Industrial appoints new managers
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
November 13, 2012 / 10:00 AM / in 5 years

Fiat Industrial appoints new managers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Fiat industrial logo is pictured at the Fiat Industrial Village in Turin, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s Fiat Industrial FI.MI appointed new managers as the truck and tractor maker prepares for a merger with its U.S. subsidiary CNH Global NV CNH.N.

The company, which was spun off from Fiat FIA.MI in 2011 and is in merger talks with CNH, said in a statement on Monday it had created an executive council and four regional chief operating officer (COO) positions, all reporting to a group COO.

Richard Tobin has been appointed group COO and will also retain the role of CEO and President at CNH, the statement said.

Fiat Industrial wants to buy the 12 percent stake in CNH it does not already own through an all-paper share swap.

The plan, which aims to make the combined group’s stock more attractive to investors, was rejected by a committee of advisers to the CNH board in mid-October.

Reporting By Danilo Masoni; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.