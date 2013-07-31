FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fiat Industrial second-quarter net profit 328 million euros
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 31, 2013 / 4:01 PM / in 4 years

Fiat Industrial second-quarter net profit 328 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian truck and tractor maker Fiat Industrial FI.MI said on Wednesday its net profit rose 30 percent in the second quarter from a year ago, as growing sales at of its farm machinery unit offset weakness in trucks.

The company, which competes with Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N) and Deere & Co (DE.N), said revenues were 6.8 billion in the second quarter, up 3.1 percent. Net profit rose to 328 million euros, from 251.

Revenue at truck unit Iveco, which accounts for about one third of group sales, fell 5.6 percent to 2.14 billion euros, and its trading profit fell to 1 million euros compared with 126 million a year ago.

Net debt for the group fell 263 million euros to 2.27 billion euros.

The debt and revenue figures beat analysts’ forecasts and sent shares up about 4 percent. The company cut its full-year forecasts earlier this year.

(This story corrects rise in lead to 30 percent from 77 percent)

Reporting by Jennifer Clark; editing by Francesca Landini

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.