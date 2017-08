SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian wood pulp producer Fibria Celulose SA (FIBR3.SA) is not currently discussing acquiring rival Eldorado Brasil Celulose SA, focussing instead on organic growth, Chairman José Penido said on Thursday.

Some investors have speculated that Eldorado owner J&F Investimentos could sell assets to pay a 10.3 billion real ($3.2 billion) fine for its participation in a corruption scheme.