FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Panasonic in talks to invest in auto parts maker Ficosa: sources
Sections
Featured
Mutual fund managers try new bet: themselves
Exchange-traded funds
Mutual fund managers try new bet: themselves
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
September 25, 2014 / 12:51 AM / 3 years ago

Panasonic in talks to invest in auto parts maker Ficosa: sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Panasonic Corp (6752.T) is in talks about taking a stake in Spanish auto parts maker Ficosa International SA, sources with knowledge of the matter said, part of its big push into the automotive field as it seeks more stable profits.

Ficosa’s products include advanced driver assistance systems with safety features such as blind spot detection, assisted parking and lane departure warnings. Panasonic is looking at the joint development of such systems, the sources said.

The two sides are hammering out details including the size of the stake, in what would be Panasonic’s first big M&A investment in the automotive field, the sources said. They aim to reach an agreement by end-March.

The Nikkei newspaper said Panasonic is expected to invest 20 billion yen to 30 billion yen ($183 million-$275 million) in Ficosa for a near 50 percent holding.

Panasonic may raise its stake in the future and turn Ficosa into a subsidiary, the Nikkei added.

The Osaka-based company said it is considering various strategies for its automotive business but nothing has been decided. The sources declined to be identified as the matter has yet to be officially disclosed.

Panasonic has been restructuring its business to shift its focus away from volatile consumer markets to more reliably profitable industrial products, such as auto-related goods.

It supplies batteries for Tesla Motors Inc (TSLA.O) and in July confirmed it would invest in the U.S. electric carmaker’s planned $5 billion lithium-ion battery plant.

Panasonic aims to raise its annual auto-related sales by about 50 percent to 2 trillion yen in fiscal 2019.

Panasonic shares were up 1.1 percent on Thursday morning in Tokyo, in line with the broader market .TOPX.

Reporting by Reiji Murai; Writing by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.