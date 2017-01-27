FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S.-based Fidelity marks down value of India's e-commerce giant Flipkart
January 27, 2017 / 6:25 AM / in 9 months

U.S.-based Fidelity marks down value of India's e-commerce giant Flipkart

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of India's largest online marketplace Flipkart is seen on a building in Bengaluru, India, April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa/File Photo

MUMBAI (Reuters) - U.S.-based mutual fund company Fidelity Investments has marked down the value of its holding in Indian e-commerce firm Flipkart Online Services Pvt Ltd by around 36 percent.

Two mutual funds run by Fidelity logged the price of its holding as $52.13 per share as of Nov. 30, from $81.55 at the end of August, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission dated Jan. 24.

That would value Flipkart at $5.58 billion, as per the available record of outstanding shares, Mint newspaper reported.

Fidelity did not respond to a Reuters request for comment. Flipkart declined to comment.

The mark down comes as Flipkart faces increasing competition from Amazon.com Inc’s Amazon India. It follows a string of similar moves by mutual funds and investors in the last year, local media have reported.

Flipkart has undergone change in top-level management in recent months, something widely interpreted as renewed focus on profit margin over volume growth.

Reporting by Promit Mukherjee

