Electronics retailer hhgregg files for bankruptcy
Appliances and electronics retailer hhgregg Inc and its Gregg Appliances Inc unit filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday, as they continued to struggle with declining sales for about four years.
BOSTON Fidelity Investments plans to offer voluntary buyouts to employees who are 55 years or older, and who have worked for the Boston-based fund firm at least 10 years, a company executive said on Monday.
The buyout offers came as Fidelity, known for its actively managed mutual funds, faces strong competition from low-cost index funds and other products.
The executive, speaking on condition of anonymity because the news has not been fully announced internally, said the offers will include extended healthcare coverage and what the executive described as "generous" financial packages based on the worker's years of service and role.
Closely held Fidelity has about 45,000 employees, a number that has held steady in recent years, this person said. The buyout packages appear to be the first time Fidelity has made such a broad offer, the executive said.
With offices around the United States, it is not unusual for Fidelity to lay off or add staff. For instance it recently described plans to lay off 100 employees who work near Dallas, while adding 135 new workers in Albuquerque, New Mexico, according to local news reports.
Fidelity on Feb. 16 reported its financial services operating profit rose nearly 20 percent to $3.5 billion for 2016, despite big withdrawals by investors from the company's well-known actively managed funds.
(Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
NEW YORK Environmentally conscious investors are using their pocketbooks to protest President Donald Trump's plans to slash environmental regulations, fueling a rally in funds that only invest in companies that meet progressive criteria for sustainability.
NEW YORK U.S. investment firm Grayscale Investments plans to launch the first-ever private fund focused on ethereum classic, a blockchain platform, according to Barry Silbert, founder of the company's parent Digital Currency Group.