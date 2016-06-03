FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's Anbang plans fresh buyout bid for U.S. insurer Fidelity: SCMP
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
June 3, 2016 / 3:51 AM / a year ago

China's Anbang plans fresh buyout bid for U.S. insurer Fidelity: SCMP

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Traders work on the IPO for Fidelity & Guaranty Life on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China’s Anbang Insurance Group Co Ltd [ANBANG.UL] will try for a second time to buy U.S. life insurer Fidelity & Guaranty Life (FGL.N) after the Chinese firm put on hold its acquisition plan earlier this week, the South China Morning Post reported on Friday.

Anbang withdrew its application to buy Fidelity & Guaranty Life after failing to provide information requested for processing the deal, New York state’s financial services regulator said on Tuesday.

The Chinese group will be able to resubmit its application if it provides the necessary information, the regulator said.

Anbang will try a second time with a “refiled acquisition application” to the New York regulator, the newspaper reported, citing a person with knowledge of the plan.

“Anbang will continue to work with Fidelity & Guaranty Life to complete the deal,” the newspaper quoted the person as saying, without elaborating.

Anbang did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Privately owned Anbang agreed in November to buy the annuities and life insurer for $1.57 billion.

Fidelity said in a statement earlier this week that Anbang was working with the regulator to secure approval for the acquisition, and that Anbang expects to refile an application in the near future.

Reporting by Donny Kwok and Tris Pan; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.