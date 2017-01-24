U.S. banking agencies fine Fidelity National unit ServiceLink $65 million

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Three U.S. banking regulatory agencies said on Tuesday they had fined ServiceLink Holdings LLC, a unit of Fidelity National Financial Inc, $65 million for improper actions by its predecessor company, Lender Processing Services Inc.

The penalty was imposed by the Federal Reserve Board, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency for actions by LPS "which resulted in significant deficiencies in the foreclosure-related services that LPS provided to mortgage servicers," the agencies said in a joint statement.