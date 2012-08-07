FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fidelity adds $25 billion in retirement assets in first half
August 7, 2012 / 3:36 PM / 5 years ago

Fidelity adds $25 billion in retirement assets in first half

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Customers leave a sales office of Fidelity Investments in Boston, August 27.

(Reuters) - Fidelity Investments said on Tuesday that it had added $25.2 billion in retirement accounts to administer during the first half of 2012, a 36 percent increase over year-earlier levels, after signing up Kraft Foods Inc and cost-conscious university plans that are consolidating vendors.

Boston-based Fidelity, known for its stable of mutual funds and its 401(k) administration business, said it had secured commitments representing 838 clients and $25.2 billion in assets under administration. That compared with $18.5 billion during the first half of 2011, Fidelity said.

New clients included Kraft defined contribution accounts representing 51,000 participants and $6.2 billion in assets under administration. Overall, Fidelity has about $3.6 trillion in assets under administration.

Meanwhile, universities and other tax-exempt organizations are cutting back on vendors, which Fidelity said had led to sales representing $2.5 billion in new assets under administration.

Earlier this year, for example, University of Washington selected Fidelity as the master administrator for its 27,000-participant retirement program. Besides new sales, Fidelity said it had renewed more than $80 billion in business from existing clients in the first half of 2012.

Reporting by Tim McLaughlin in Boston; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
