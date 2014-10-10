FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fidelity doubles stake in World Duty Free to 10 percent: document
#Big Story 10
October 10, 2014 / 4:37 PM / 3 years ago

Fidelity doubles stake in World Duty Free to 10 percent: document

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - U.S. mutual fund Fidelity raised its stake in Italian travel retailer World Duty Free to 10 percent as of Oct. 8 from 5.177 percent previously, according to a document seen by Reuters on Friday.

Shares in WDF lost more than 20 percent since Oct. 2 when the company warned it would have to pay higher rents to Spanish airports next year, raising concerns about the business outlook for next year.

WDF stock reached an intraday record low of 6.75 euro on Friday.

Reporting by Paola Arosio; writing by Francesca Landini, editing by Danilo Masoni

