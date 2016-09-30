FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Fidelity Contrafund continues to slash stake in struggling Chipotle
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 30, 2016 / 7:05 PM / a year ago

Fidelity Contrafund continues to slash stake in struggling Chipotle

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A Chipotle Mexican Grill is seen in Los Angeles, California, U.S. on April 25, 2016.Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

BOSTON (Reuters) - Fidelity's Contrafund (FCNTX.O), the largest mutual fund investor in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG.N), cut its stake in the struggling burrito chain by 19 percent in August, Fidelity disclosed on Friday.

Run by portfolio manager Will Danoff, Contrafund reported holding about 790,177 shares in Chipotle at the end of August. That was down from about 980,000 shares in the previous month, according to Fidelity fund disclosures.

Fidelity was not immediately available for comment.

Contrafund's reduced exposure comes as activist investor Bill Ackman works to revive the chain's sales. Earlier this month, Ackman's Pershing Square hedge fund disclosed a 9.9 percent stake in Chipotle.

Since the end of 2015 when Contrafund held about 1.95 million Chipotle shares worth $934 million, Danoff has cut the stake by 59 percent.

Chipotle is struggling to revive sales after food-borne illness outbreaks hit the chain. Its share price is down 41 percent in the past year, trading up 1.2 percent on Friday afternoon at $425.74.

Reporting by Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Diane Craft and Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.