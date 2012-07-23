FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Title insurer Fidelity National's profit beats Street
July 23, 2012 / 8:41 PM / 5 years ago

Title insurer Fidelity National's profit beats Street

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF.N) posted quarterly results above analysts estimates as it earned higher title premiums.

The No. 1 U.S. property title insurer said it will start fully reporting results of its restaurant operations as a distinct segment from the third quarter.

Fidelity has been making moves outside its core title insurance business and sees its restaurant holdings portfolio -- American Blue Ribbon Holdings -- growing into a larger operating unit.

The company’s net income rose to $147 million, or 65 cents per share, from $80 million, or 36 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue for the quarter rose 41 percent to $1.74 billion.

Analysts on an average expected the company to earn 48 cents per share on revenue of $1.52 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total title premiums earned in the quarter rose 12 percent to $946 million.

Shares of the company closed at $18.69 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon

