SAP buys U.S. cloud services firm Fieldglass
March 26, 2014 / 2:01 PM / 3 years ago

SAP buys U.S. cloud services firm Fieldglass

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Logo of German company SAP is pictured at the CeBit computer fair in Hanover, March, 6, 2012. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German business software maker SAP said it was buying technology firm Fieldglass as it continues aggressive growth of its internet-based services offering.

Chicago-based Fieldglass, which has 350 employees, offers cloud-based services for procuring and managing contingent labor and services, SAP said in a statement on Wednesday, without saying how much it was paying for the company.

It said it expected the transaction to close in the second quarter.

Reporting by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
