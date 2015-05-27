FIFA contender Prince Ali urges leadership to restore confidence of fans

Jordan's Prince Ali Bin Al Hussein, FIFA presidential candidate, attends the Soccerex Asian Forum on developing the business of football in Asia at the King Hussein Convention Center at the Dead Sea, Jordan, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

LONDON (Reuters) - Jordan’s Prince Ali bin Al Hussein, a candidate to succeed Sepp Blatter as the head of soccer’s governing body, said on Wednesday that FIFA needed leadership that could restore the confidence of fans around the world.

Prince Ali of Jordan was speaking after top FIFA officials were arrested in Zurich accused of corruption by U.S. authorities and Switzerland opened a criminal investigation into the awarding of the next two Soccer World Cups.

“We cannot continue with the crisis in FIFA, a crisis that has been ongoing and is not just relevant to the events of today. FIFA needs leadership that governs, guides and protects our national associations. Leadership that accepts responsibility for its actions and does not pass blame. Leadership that restores confidence in the hundreds of millions of soccer fans around the world,” a statement from his office said.