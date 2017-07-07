New mum Azarenka dashes Briton's Wimbledon dreams
LONDON New mother Victoria Azarenka reached the last 16 of Wimbledon on Friday with a nerve-jangling 3-6 6-1 6-4 win over home favorite Heather Watson.
ZURICH FIFA said on Friday it was suspending Mexico's soccer coach Juan Carlos Osorio for six games, saying he directed insulting words at match officials during a game against Portugal.
FIFA said Osorio also displayed an aggressive attitude towards officials in the Confederations Cup third place play-off, which Mexico lost 2:1 on July 2.
In addition to the ban, which is effective immediately, Osorio was warned about his conduct and fined 5,000 Swiss francs ($5,183.50), FIFA said.
(Reporting by John Revill; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)
SPIELBERG, Austria Triple world champion Lewis Hamilton smashed his Red Bull Ring lap record twice in Austrian Grand Prix practice on Friday, with Ferrari's championship leader Sebastian Vettel close behind his Mercedes rival.