Kittel bursts through to win Tour de France stage six
TROYES, France Marcel Kittel once again had too much power for his rivals as he burst through to win a bunch sprint at the end of the sixth stage of the Tour de France on Thursday.
ZURICH Switzerland's highest court rejected former European soccer boss Michel Platini's bid to overturn his four-year ban from the sport over ethics violations, the court said on Thursday.
The Swiss Federal Court confirmed a Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling last year that upheld Platini's ban, a decision stemming from a 2 million Swiss francs ($2.08 million) payment the former French soccer great received from FIFA in 2011.
Platini, who has denied wrongdoing, was banned from soccer along with Sepp Blatter, the former FIFA head who approved the payment.
(Reporting by John Miller)
MOSCOW Russia's athletics federation on Thursday urged athletes who were disqualified from the Beijing and London Olympics for doping to return their medals to the International Olympic Committee (IOC).