Fifth Third settles U.S. auto loan bias, credit card charges

(Reuters) - Fifth Third Bancorp will pay $21.5 million to settle U.S. charges that it discriminated against black and Hispanic borrowers on auto loans, and deceived credit card customers into paying excess fees, authorities announced on Monday.

In the first settlement, the Cincinnati-based lender will pay $18 million to resolve claims by the Department of Justice and Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) that it illegally charged thousands of black and Hispanic borrowers higher interest rates on auto loans than white borrowers.

Authorities said the discrimination occurred in an “indirect” auto lending business where Fifth Third made loans through dealers, who had discretion to “mark up” rates regardless of creditworthiness and were paid more when they did.

The average victim paid over $200 more because of the discrimination from January 2010 to this month, authorities said. Fifth Third also agreed to limit future dealer markups to help ensure a level playing field for borrowers.

In the second settlement, Fifth Third agreed to provide $3 million of relief to 24,500 customers and pay a $500,000 fine to resolve CFPB claims over a product letting credit card customers request the cancellation of payments upon hardships such as job loss, disability or hospitalization.

The CFPB said Fifth Third did not tell customers they would be enrolled and charged monthly fees by agreeing to receive details about the product, whose cost was also misrepresented. The product was marketed from 2007 to Feb. 2013, the CFPB said.

Fifth Third in a statement said it was pleased to settle and has set aside reserves for both matters.

As to the auto lending matter, it said: “Fifth Third stands firm in its conviction that we have treated and will continue to treat our customers in a fair, open and honest manner.”

Fifth Third ended June with $141.7 billion of assets and 1,299 branches.