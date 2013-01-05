FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Takahashi to quit after Sochi
January 5, 2013 / 11:25 AM / 5 years ago

Japan's Takahashi to quit after Sochi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Daisuke Takahashi of Japan performs during the men's short programme at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final in Sochi December 7, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s former world champion Daisuke Takahashi plans to hang up his skates after the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.

Takahashi, the 2010 world champion and Olympic bronze medalist at Vancouver the same year, told local media on Saturday: ”I think my career will finish with Sochi.

“I want to enjoy the little time I have left and leave without any regrets,” added Takahashi, the reigning Grand Prix Final champion.

He became Asia’s first male world champion in Turin in 2010, briefly stealing the limelight from the women’s competition where Mao Asada’s rivalry with South Korea’s skate queen Kim Yuna has become something of a national obsession.

Takahashi has first set his sights on capturing a second world title in London, Ontario, in March.

“My quad jumps are getting sharper,” said the 26-year-old, world runner-up behind Canada’s Patrick Chan in Nice last year. “I want to keep working to get them as tight as possible.”

Reporting by Alastair Himmer; Editing by John O'Brien

