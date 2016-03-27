FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European silver medalist Pashkevich dies aged 44
March 27, 2016 / 8:35 AM / a year ago

European silver medalist Pashkevich dies aged 44

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Igor Pashkevich from Azerbaijan practices his figure skating program February 1 at the White Ring stadium which will host the Olympic competition. Reuters photographer

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Igor Pashkevich, who won a silver medal at the 1996 European Figure Skating Championships, has died in Miami aged 44, the Figure Skating Federation of Russia (FSFR) said.

The cause of death was unknown.

Pashkevich, who was also the 1990 World Junior Champion, had lived and worked as a coach in the United States in recent years.

“The FSFR would like to offer its condolences to family and friends close to Igor Pashkevich,” the FSFR said in a statement late on Saturday.

Reporting By Dmitriy Rogovitskiy. Editing by Patrick Johnston

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
